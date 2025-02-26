Ventura County congresswoman has plan to step up emergency housing for people hit by disaster

A Ventura County congresswoman has introduced legislation intended to make it easier for people hit by disasters to get emergency housing faster.

The bill is intended to help those currently caught in a paperwork gap.

FEMA’s Displacement Assistance program provides up front money to help people hit by disasters with support for housing. But, current rules require people to confirm that their insurance policy doesn’t cover similar expanses.

It can often take time to confirm eligibility, and those hit by disasters can be literally be left out in the cold, or stuck in shelters until the issue is resolved.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village introduced the legislation. It would take away the insurance verification requirement so people can get emergency aid immediately