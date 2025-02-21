2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Traffic accident potential factor in Ventura County brushfire which led to college campus evacuation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:40 PM PST
Ventura County's Laguna Fire burni
ALERT Network
Ventura County's Laguna Fire burning in the Camarillo area January 23.

The January 23 Laguna Fire led to the evacuation of Cal State Channel Islands, but the campus was never directly threatened.

Ventura County fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a wildfire which prompted the evacuation of Cal State Channel Islands in January, but a traffic accident may have been a factor.

The Laguna Fire burned more than 80 acres of land in the hills near the campus January 23. As a precaution, the campus was evacuated, but no structures were damaged. Firefighters stopped the growth of the blaze in a few hours.

Southern California Edison officials submitted a report to authorities saying shortly before the fire started, a vehicle hit a power pole near Hueneme and Laguna Roads. In the report, officials say the fire started in that area around the same time.

Ventura County Fire Department investigators wiill make the final determination on the cause of the fire.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsCSUCIwildfirebrush fire threat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco