Traffic accident potential factor in Ventura County brushfire which led to college campus evacuation

Ventura County fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a wildfire which prompted the evacuation of Cal State Channel Islands in January, but a traffic accident may have been a factor.

The Laguna Fire burned more than 80 acres of land in the hills near the campus January 23. As a precaution, the campus was evacuated, but no structures were damaged. Firefighters stopped the growth of the blaze in a few hours.

Southern California Edison officials submitted a report to authorities saying shortly before the fire started, a vehicle hit a power pole near Hueneme and Laguna Roads. In the report, officials say the fire started in that area around the same time.

Ventura County Fire Department investigators wiill make the final determination on the cause of the fire.