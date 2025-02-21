In U.S. reversal, President Trump attacks Zelenskyy and blames Ukraine for war

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

How much does it matter that the United States has changed how it talks about Ukraine? For some analysts, the president's statements and actions this week signal a fundamental shift in the way the United States approaches the whole world. We heard one of those analysts this week on the program, Richard Haass, who saw the possible end of the world order the U.S. has dominated since the end of the Second World War. Let's get the details of how things are going day by day from NPR's Greg Myre. Greg, good morning.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: OK, so what has President Trump changed in U.S. policy as he seeks a ceasefire in Ukraine?

MYRE: Well, he's absolutely shocked the Ukrainians, as well as many Europeans, by taking almost everything the Biden administration was doing and turning it upside down. And quite simply, in a number of ways, he now seems more aligned with Russia than with Ukraine. He has called Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a dictator. He's blaming Ukraine for the full-scale Russian invasion that marks its third anniversary Monday. The president is pressing Zelenskyy to sign a deal that would give the U.S. half of Ukraine's most valuable minerals. So Ukraine is in a tough spot, but it's not yet clear whether Trump's approach will work.

INSKEEP: And, of course, the administration is talking to Zelenskyy. Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, met Zelenskyy yesterday in Kyiv. I was just looking at the television, seeing pictures of them shaking hands and so forth. How'd the meeting go?

MYRE: Yeah. So in his nightly address, Zelenskyy said the meeting with Kellogg, quote, "restores hope." So perhaps the tone in the private discussion was a little less harsh than what we're hearing publicly. Zelenskyy stressed the need for security guarantees to make sure Russia can never attack again. So again, talk seemed cordial, but not clear if they resolved any key issues.

INSKEEP: People we've heard on the program, including people close to the president over the last couple of months, have suggested that Trump is going to put pressure on both sides for a peace deal. That would imply real pressure, added pressure on Russia. Is the president putting extra pressure on Russia?

MYRE: Well, we're not seeing that. This flurry of activity began last week when Trump called Russian leader Vladimir Putin, signaling that the U.S. was no longer trying to isolate Putin. We aren't hearing real criticism of the Russian leader. And Trump's language in attacking Ukraine has echoes of the way Russia describes Ukraine. And Russian leaders seem thrilled. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media, quote, "if you'd told me just three months ago that these were the words of the U.S. president, I would have laughed out loud."

INSKEEP: Is Russia doing more to encourage Trump?

MYRE: Well, the Russians are talking about how normal relations could have economic benefits and ease international tensions for both sides. Here's Andrew Weiss at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

ANDREW WEISS: The Russians have been very good at dangling opportunities in front of the Trump administration. The price, of course, would be for the United States to curtail the support we've been providing to Ukraine. You know, the Russians have a great expression - the only free cheese is in a mousetrap.

INSKEEP: Ow. OK, so let's get back to this big question of the world order. What does all this mean for the U.S. role in Europe?

MYRE: Yeah. I mean, if you take Trump at his word, he's breaking with this fundamental principle of mutual defense between the U.S. and Europe that was enshrined with the formation of NATO after World War II. The president is signaling to Europe that their security is their business, and they're way too dependent on the U.S. So perhaps what we're seeing in Ukraine doesn't just seem to be about Ukraine. It appears to reflect how Trump says he wants to deal with all of Europe.

INSKEEP: NPR's Greg Myre. Thanks so much.

MYRE: Sure thing, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.