California Coast News

Battling fires from the sky: Santa Barbara congressman pushes to expand aerial firefighting capacity

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:33 PM PST
An air tanker makes a drop on a brush fire in Ventura County
An air tanker makes a drop on a brush fire north of Highway 118 in Simi Valley

Proposed bipartisan law would expand aerial firefighting capacity using surplus military planes and parts.

A Santa Barbara congressman is one of the leaders of a bipartisan effort to expand the nation’s aerial firefighting fleet.

The bill would reauthorize the sale of surplus military aircraft and parts for firefighting.

A 1996 law allowed the sale of excess military equipment for firefighting use, but it expired in 2017.

The legislation would allow the Department of Defense to sell surplus planes and parts at fair market value to agencies or businesses contracted by the government to fight fires.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara joined with other Democratic and Republican lawmakers to sponsor the bill. Carbajal says the recent Southern California wildfires illustrate the need to have as much aerial firefighting support available as possible.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
