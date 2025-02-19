2025
California Coast News

State Coastal Commission sued in fight over future of damaged Santa Barbara County oil pipeline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2025 at 3:47 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

The Commission filed a cease and desist order against Sable Offshore Corporation over what was called unpermitted work. Now, the company is suing.

The fight over a company’s controversial efforts to repair and restart the oil pipeline which ruptured and caused a massive spill in 2015 is apparently headed to court.

New salvos have been fired in the ongoing battle over Sable Offshore Corporation’s efforts to repair and restart what was the Plains All American Pipeline.

It ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000 gallon oil spill.

It’s been shut down ever since, and that’s left three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline idle because they have no way to move oil.

The original proposal was to replace the pipeline, but Sable bought it and instead is trying to repair it.

There’s a myriad of agencies involved in restart oversight. The California Coastal Commission filed a cease-and-desist order, saying Sable was proceeding with work without proper permits.

Sable fired back with a 125 page lawsuit, claiming the work was allowable under existing Santa Barbara County permits. It asks a court for an injunction to stop the Coastal Commission order, as well as damages.
california coast newscal coast newsoil spillrefugio oil spilloil pipeline rupture
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
