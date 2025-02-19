State Coastal Commission sued in fight over future of damaged Santa Barbara County oil pipeline

The fight over a company’s controversial efforts to repair and restart the oil pipeline which ruptured and caused a massive spill in 2015 is apparently headed to court.

New salvos have been fired in the ongoing battle over Sable Offshore Corporation’s efforts to repair and restart what was the Plains All American Pipeline.

It ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000 gallon oil spill.

It’s been shut down ever since, and that’s left three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline idle because they have no way to move oil.

The original proposal was to replace the pipeline, but Sable bought it and instead is trying to repair it.

There’s a myriad of agencies involved in restart oversight. The California Coastal Commission filed a cease-and-desist order, saying Sable was proceeding with work without proper permits.

Sable fired back with a 125 page lawsuit, claiming the work was allowable under existing Santa Barbara County permits. It asks a court for an injunction to stop the Coastal Commission order, as well as damages.

