2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Military test launches intercontinental ballistic missile from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2025 at 10:44 AM PST
An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile is test launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.
Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma
/
U.S. Air Force
An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile is test launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.

Unarmed Minuteman III missile takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning.

The Air Force conducted the latest in an ongoing series of intercontinental ballistic missile test launches from the Central Coast Wednesday morning.

An unarmed Minuteman III took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1 a.m. The test was planned months ago, and other countries were notified in advance of the launch. It delivered a test re-entry vehicle to a launch range in the South Pacific.

More than 300 of the ICBM launches have been conducted over the decades. Air Force officials say they are intended to test the preparedness of flight crews and the reliability of equipment.

Some activists protested the launch. Demonstrators with a group called Defuse Nuclear War say instead of acting as an insurance policy, the test launches normalize the missiles as a permanent part of global politics.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslompocvandenberg air force baseminuteman iii
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco