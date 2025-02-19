2025
Citing pollution concerns, Ventura County legislator proposes statewide ban on disposable vapes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2025 at 1:25 PM PST
Elsa Olofsson
/
Unsplash
Proponents of the proposal note the vapes are made of plastic and aren't biodegradable, so they create a new kind of pollution problem.

Environmental groups say Americans throw out hundreds of thousands of disposable vapes a day.

A Ventura County legislator has proposed a new law which would ban disposable vaping devices in the state, saying they have become a major new source of pollution.

The disposable vapes can’t be refilled after they run out of nicotine or cannabis. The environmental group CALPIRG says Americans throw out nearly five disposable vapes every second, which adds up to hundreds of thousands a day.

They are made of plastic and contain batteries, so they are difficult to recycle. Environmentalists say as bad as cigarette butts are on beaches, the vapes are worse because they aren’t biodegradable.

Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks introduced AB 762, which would ban the sale of the disposable vapes in the state. She says the state has enough environmental health issues without adding the vapes to the mix.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
