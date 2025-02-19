Citing pollution concerns, Ventura County legislator proposes statewide ban on disposable vapes

A Ventura County legislator has proposed a new law which would ban disposable vaping devices in the state, saying they have become a major new source of pollution.

The disposable vapes can’t be refilled after they run out of nicotine or cannabis. The environmental group CALPIRG says Americans throw out nearly five disposable vapes every second, which adds up to hundreds of thousands a day.

They are made of plastic and contain batteries, so they are difficult to recycle. Environmentalists say as bad as cigarette butts are on beaches, the vapes are worse because they aren’t biodegradable.

Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks introduced AB 762, which would ban the sale of the disposable vapes in the state. She says the state has enough environmental health issues without adding the vapes to the mix.

