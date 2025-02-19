2025
Cal State Channel Islands hold event to connect with Black communities

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:40 AM PST
Cal State Channel Island's Super Sunday event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center (OPAC) at 800 Hobson Way in Oxnard
It’s daunting enough navigating options after High School, so CSUCI is making sure they're on hand to help.

They call it Super Sunday and traditionally all Cal State campuses hold the informational event at predominately Black faith-based organizations.

"It was a way to help increase awareness of not only the CSU, but going to college in general for our Black youth," explained Doreen Hatcher, the assistant Vice President for Student Affairs at Cal State Channel Islands.

The university adopted a revised format since last year, to be more inclusive outside of those who attend church.

"What we wanted to do was extend our reach to students that will go off to community colleges in the area, and we want to make sure that they still see us as an option and think about staying and going to school in their own backyard," said Hatcher.

The event has CSUCI staff on hand to answer any questions
Super Sunday will include food, activities and entertainment, as well remarks from CSUCI President Richard Yao explained Hatcher. She said that staff members from CSUCI will be available to provide information on the application and admission process for prospective CSUCI students. 

The event is being held on Feb 23 from 2-4pm at Oxnard Performing Arts Center.
