Time capsules containing replicas of America's founding documents placed at Ventura County museum

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 18, 2025 at 12:54 PM PST

Capsules are supposed to remain sealed until 2087.

A set of time capsules containing replicas of America’s founding documents have been sealed and placed at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

The capsules contain copies of The Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Civil Rights Amendments. They are locked in a vault and will be covered with bricks. The intent is to reopen the capsules on September 17, 2087 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.

The couples also included letters from a number of community leaders and a signed list of people who took part in the dedication ceremony.

It’s part a national program called the Charters of Freedom supported by the nonprofit group Foundation Forward. 60 sets of time capsules have now been placed in communities around the nation.
