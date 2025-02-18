From fatal campus shooting to national recognition

Former Thousand Oaks High School student Kyle Lobenhofer turned a traumatic experience into an opportunity for national recognition. He was attending classes at the University of North Carolina in 2023 when it went into lockdown for an active shooter.

"We were locked down for four hours and anxiety was at an all time high just because of so many rumors flying around," explained Lobenhofer.

The student newscast he directed about the incident is now nominated for a prestigious national award.

"We're going to talk about what went wrong, how this can be prevented in the future. It was both hard and helped working on this thing for me because I was able to hear a lot of other students perspectives," he told KCLU.

The College Television Awards are judged by Television Academy Members and the winner will be announced on April 5.