From fatal campus shooting to national recognition

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 18, 2025 at 9:32 AM PST
Colin Rowley
/
Unsplash
A former Conejo Valley student was one of a team of newsmakers of tomorrow turning their own harrowing personal experience into an award-nominated college news program.

Former Thousand Oaks High School student Kyle Lobenhofer turned a traumatic experience into an opportunity for national recognition. He was attending classes at the University of North Carolina in 2023 when it went into lockdown for an active shooter.

"We were locked down for four hours and anxiety was at an all time high just because of so many rumors flying around," explained Lobenhofer.

The student newscast he directed about the incident is now nominated for a prestigious national award.

"We're going to talk about what went wrong, how this can be prevented in the future. It was both hard and helped working on this thing for me because I was able to hear a lot of other students perspectives," he told KCLU.

The College Television Awards are judged by Television Academy Members and the winner will be announced on April 5.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
