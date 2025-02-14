Twister! The storm which brought rain and wind to the Tri-Counties also brought a tornado

The big storm which hit the Tri-Counties brought us heavy rain, wind, and now it’s been confirmed we even had a tornado. It caused damage in two adjacent mobile home parks in Oxnard.

Firefighters were busy Friday removing debris from the roofs of damaged mobile homes at the Ocean Aire Mobile Home Estate, near Oxnard Boulevard.

"We're looking at maybe 10-12 mobile homes that were damaged. We had debris go across Highway 1 into another neighborhood. There was no damage on that side. No injuries were reported," said Oxnard Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Reyes.

Gerry Villegas was at home when the tornado hit at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. "You could hear the wind just building up, really loud," said Viegas. "When I looked to my right, I could see something fly by. It ended up being the porch awning."

National Weather Service Meteorologist Lisa Phillips said the data, and damage confirmed it was a tornado. "The damage is consistent, so we do believe it was a tornado that went through," said Phillips.

Officials said residents were smart and stayed inside, so no one was hurt by the flying debris.



