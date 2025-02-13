One of the most famous symphony orchestras in the world is coming to Santa Barbara

Roosevelt was President when the London Symphony were first established. And they’ve inspired generations with orchestral music ever since.

"The internationally-renowned London Symphony Orchestra is just phenomenal. It's the launch of their first US tour with their new chief conductor, Antonio Pappano," said Shauna Quill the President and CEO of the Music Academy of the West – who have a partnership with the London Symphony and Quill says having them perform in Santa Barbara is a way to inspire the musicians of tomorrow.

"We're going to have four of their principal musicians, String players, playing side by side with three of our alumni fellows . We are also going to have a master class that day with their principal second violinist. So we're packing a lot into 48 hours!" said Quill.

The London Symphony Orchestra are in concert at the Granada Theater on Tuesday 18 February.