A new chapter for Buellton bibliophiles

It’s a new chapter for Buellton Library, with a cozy new home after having to manage without a permanent facility for some time.

"We were just doing pop ups around the city while we were in the middle of construction transition. It's completed and it's the coziest little library you could ever experience," said Buellton Mayor David Silva.

Silva says the library is transformative for the community.

"It was originally a dairy farm owner's house," said Silva. "One of the big things Buellton has undergone in the last few years, is a number of families have relocated to our area. And so our town is filled with new people and new families and young families looking to connect. And so we've really pivoted to trying to turn into community building and amenity providing and this is kind of the start of that transformation," he said.

The new Buellton library and its sister sites in Solvang, Los Olivos, and Santa Ynez are branches of the Goleta Valley Library.