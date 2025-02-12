2025
A new chapter for Buellton bibliophiles

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST
There's a new chapter for Buellton Library, with a cozy new home

Buellton has a new library.

It’s a new chapter for Buellton Library, with a cozy new home after having to manage without a permanent facility for some time.

"We were just doing pop ups around the city while we were in the middle of construction transition. It's completed and it's the coziest little library you could ever experience," said Buellton Mayor David Silva.

Silva says the library is transformative for the community.

"It was originally a dairy farm owner's house," said Silva. "One of the big things Buellton has undergone in the last few years, is a number of families have relocated to our area. And so our town is filled with new people and new families and young families looking to connect. And so we've really pivoted to trying to turn into community building and amenity providing and this is kind of the start of that transformation," he said.

The new Buellton library and its sister sites in Solvang, Los Olivos, and Santa Ynez are branches of the Goleta Valley Library.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
