California Coast News

It's off! SpaceX launches 23 communications satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:14 PM PST
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night, with 23 communications satellites on board.
Brian Webb
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night, with 23 communications satellites on board. This is what it looked like from Ventura County.

Launch was delayed twice, but lifted off Monday night.

It's off! SpaceX launched a batch of communications satellites from the Central Coast, in a flight which was visible for hundreds of miles.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 6:09 Monday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It carried 23 StarLink communications satellites into orbit.

They are part of a growing global network of satellites bringing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The nighttime launch was visible for hundreds of miles.
