It's off! SpaceX launches 23 communications satellites from the Central Coast
Launch was delayed twice, but lifted off Monday night.
It's off! SpaceX launched a batch of communications satellites from the Central Coast, in a flight which was visible for hundreds of miles.
The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 6:09 Monday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It carried 23 StarLink communications satellites into orbit.
They are part of a growing global network of satellites bringing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.
The nighttime launch was visible for hundreds of miles.