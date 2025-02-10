It's off! SpaceX launches 23 communications satellites from the Central Coast

It's off! SpaceX launched a batch of communications satellites from the Central Coast, in a flight which was visible for hundreds of miles.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 6:09 Monday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It carried 23 StarLink communications satellites into orbit.

They are part of a growing global network of satellites bringing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The nighttime launch was visible for hundreds of miles.