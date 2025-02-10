2025
80-year-old Central Coast man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for child molestation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:13 PM PST
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

An 80-year-old Central Coast man has received a 50 years to life prison sentence for some horrific crimes involving children.

Prosecutors say Pablo ReynaEsparza molested a number of young children at an unlicensed day care run by his wife in San Luis Obispo.

The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2018, and involved 5 to 11 year old children.

ReynaEsparza pled guilty to two felony molestation charges leading up to his sentencing.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco