80-year-old Central Coast man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for child molestation

An 80-year-old Central Coast man has received a 50 years to life prison sentence for some horrific crimes involving children.

Prosecutors say Pablo ReynaEsparza molested a number of young children at an unlicensed day care run by his wife in San Luis Obispo.

The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2018, and involved 5 to 11 year old children.

ReynaEsparza pled guilty to two felony molestation charges leading up to his sentencing.