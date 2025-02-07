Renowned composer and conductor to guide the 80th Ojai Music Festival

Conductor and composer Esa-Pekka Salonen is one of the leading lights in the music world – and will be serving as the Musical Director for the Ojai Music Festival next year.

"Esa-Pekka Salonen currently leads the San Francisco Symphony. But he is also very well known as the Los Angeles Philharmonic music director," said Gina Gutierrez, the Managing Director of Ojai Music Festival.

She says the festival is continuing a tradition of bringing inventive artists to Ojai.

"What everyone can probably expect is something extraordinary and very creative. And I think that's the wonderful thing about the music festival, is that there is this opportunity to maybe do something unexpected," she said.

And before that – this year’s Ojai Music Festival runs June 5-8 with music director Claire Chase.