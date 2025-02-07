2025
A new affordable housing project in Santa Barbara will provide homes for families on low or very low incomes

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:30 PM PST
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The new development called Bella Vista in Santa Barbara will provide 48 units for families on low or very low income

Groundbreaking took place on Friday.

It’s called Bella Vista - and it’s hoped this new housing project will provide more than a nice view, and also provide much needed affordable housing for families in Santa Barbara.

"We are living in the midst of an affordable housing crisis because there's not enough housing for people and they're spending far too much of their monthly income on rent," said Rob Fredericks, the Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Fredericks told KCLU, the 48-unit development is a way to lift the families out of poverty.

"We have over 7000 households on our waitlist right now. One of the best way to lift people out of poverty is to provide affordable housing, and that's what we're doing here," he said.

It’s hoped the development will finish in September next year.
