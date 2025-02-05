2025
Documentary films are being showcased at a new film festival in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 5, 2025 at 4:00 AM PST
The inaugural Ladyface Mountain Film Festival showcases documentaries and story-tellers
Chris Murray
/
Unsplash
Ladyface Mountain Film Festival runs Thursday through Saturday.

It’s the first time that Ladyface Mountain Film Festival is bringing together documentary film-makers and story-tellers.

"The focus of the festival are films about community, nature and people who are passionate about what they're doing," explained Joe Litzinger, the co-founder of Ladyface Mountain Documentary Film festival.

"We named the festival after Ladyface Mountain. It's a focal point to me, at least, of the energy of the community," he said.

Litzinger says the festival has screenings which will appeal to all ages, including children.

"I do think it's very important to reach kids through filmmaking in particularly unscripted nonfiction programing. The medium of documentary is powerful and can also be super entertaining," he said.

The Ladyface Mountain Film Festival runs Thursday through Saturday in Agoura Hills.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
