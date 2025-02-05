Documentary films are being showcased at a new film festival in the Conejo Valley

It’s the first time that Ladyface Mountain Film Festival is bringing together documentary film-makers and story-tellers.

"The focus of the festival are films about community, nature and people who are passionate about what they're doing," explained Joe Litzinger, the co-founder of Ladyface Mountain Documentary Film festival.

"We named the festival after Ladyface Mountain. It's a focal point to me, at least, of the energy of the community," he said.

Litzinger says the festival has screenings which will appeal to all ages, including children.

"I do think it's very important to reach kids through filmmaking in particularly unscripted nonfiction programing. The medium of documentary is powerful and can also be super entertaining," he said.

The Ladyface Mountain Film Festival runs Thursday through Saturday in Agoura Hills.