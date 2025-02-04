2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County gets new aerial firefighting tool

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:53 PM PST
The IGNIS Aerial Ignition System can be used to remotely start backfires, preventing the spread of wildfires by removing fuel in their path.
The IGNIS Aerial Ignition System can be used to remotely start backfires, preventing the spread of wildfires by removing fuel in their path.

Nonprofit donates nearly $100,000 drone system to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. It can drop small self-igniting plastic spheres to start backfires.

Santa Barbara County firefighters are getting a cutting edge new tool to fight wildfires, thanks to a non-profit group.

They are getting a drone which carries a payload of self-igniting plastic spheres, which are dropped to start backfires. The drones can get into hard to access areas which might be dangerous for firefighters starting the fires by hand with blowtorches.

Backfires can be an important tool for firefighters to stop the growth of a wildfire, by removing fuel in its path. It can also be used for controlled burns to prevent the spread of future wildfires.

The Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance is paying for the nearly $100,000 IGNIS Aerial Ignition System, and donating it to the county fire department.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta barbara county fire departmentwildfires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco