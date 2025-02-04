Haircuts to healthcare, community services come together in Santa Barbara

Over 70 community organizations will take part in the 211 Community Day Celebration on Saturday in Santa Barbara.

"Clients and families might not know what they need. So this is an opportunity for them to come to talk about everything that they're in need of and hopefully get the support that they're asking for," explains organizer Kemba Lawrence, Director of Community Services at CommUnify.

She says the free event is a way to connect people with the many services they may need or want.

"We decided that was a really important opportunity for us to bring the 211 call center to the actual community so that they can have face to face time with some of the services that they have been saying that were important to them," she said.

The 3rd annual 211 Community Day Celebration is being held on Saturday, February 8th, 2025 from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Sponsored by the nonprofit’s Energy Services and Head Start programs, this event is FREE and open to the public.