Five Ventura County massage parlors closed as part of human trafficking crackdown

It was a major effort to cut down on sex trafficking in Ventura County.

A month long sting operation in January led to two arrests, the shutdown of some massage parlors, and assistance for more than 50 potential trafficking victims.

The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force worked with more than a dozen other agencies on the effort.

In addition to using law enforcement tools, the task force members teamed up with city code compliance officers in five cities to inspect 26 massage parlor locations. Five were shut down due to code violations, and several others received administrative business citations.