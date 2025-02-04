2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Five Ventura County massage parlors closed as part of human trafficking crackdown

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 4, 2025 at 6:39 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Month long sting operation targeted motels and massage parolers countywide.

It was a major effort to cut down on sex trafficking in Ventura County.

A month long sting operation in January led to two arrests, the shutdown of some massage parlors, and assistance for more than 50 potential trafficking victims.

The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force worked with more than a dozen other agencies on the effort.

In addition to using law enforcement tools, the task force members teamed up with city code compliance officers in five cities to inspect 26 massage parlor locations. Five were shut down due to code violations, and several others received administrative business citations.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newshuman traffickingsting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco