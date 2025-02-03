Two storms headed towards the Tri-Counties

Two storm systems are on their way for the Tri-Counties, with the first arriving on the Central Coast Monday night.



The first storm arriving in the region could bring some heavy rainfall to northwestern San Luis Obispo County, with 3-6” of rain possible.

But, rainfall totals are expected to drop rapidly as it moves south. The Santa Ynez Mountains could get 2” of rain. Less than an inch of rain is expected for Ventura County.

There will be a bit of a break Wednesday, but then the second system arrives Thursday. It could bring another half inch to inch of rain to the Central and South Coasts. There could also be some isolated thunderstorms.

At this point, meteorologists say the storms don’t appear to be strong enough to trigger flash flooding or debris flow concerns in the recent wildfire burn zones in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.