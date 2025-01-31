2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ventura County’s only dedicated children’s museum is a BIG step closer

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:15 AM PST
KidSTREAM Children's Museum is breaking ground in Camarillo on Friday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
KidSTREAM Children's Museum is breaking ground in Camarillo on Friday

KidSTREAM in Camarillo is breaking ground on Friday.

It’s been years in the making – a place for children to explore and learn in Ventura County, without a long drive to a neighboring county.

"As I watched very carefully the landscape of who has access to a children's museum and who doesn't, I very quickly recognize that in Ventura County, there was a gap", said Michael Shanklin, the Executive Director of KidSTREAM Children’s Museum.

Shanklin says Friday's ground-breaking is a big step toward being able to serve the public by the end of the year.

"Our vision is to open the museum so that we can provide hands on educational activities for children that are carefully curated to equip, empower and ignite their curiosity. So it's huge for our community," he said.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday