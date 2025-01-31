Ventura County’s only dedicated children’s museum is a BIG step closer

It’s been years in the making – a place for children to explore and learn in Ventura County, without a long drive to a neighboring county.

"As I watched very carefully the landscape of who has access to a children's museum and who doesn't, I very quickly recognize that in Ventura County, there was a gap", said Michael Shanklin, the Executive Director of KidSTREAM Children’s Museum.

Shanklin says Friday's ground-breaking is a big step toward being able to serve the public by the end of the year.

"Our vision is to open the museum so that we can provide hands on educational activities for children that are carefully curated to equip, empower and ignite their curiosity. So it's huge for our community," he said.