California Coast News

Central Coast high school scene of officer involved shooting

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:23 AM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Deputies arriving to investigate reports of shots fire at Templeton High School met by hail of gunfire. They were uninjured. Another deputy wounded the suspected gunman.

There’s been an officer-involved shooting at a Central Coast high school.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Templeton High School at around midnight Wednesday by reports of gunfire.

As the first deputies arrived on the scene, their patrol vehicle was hit multiple times by gunshots. They were uninjured.

A deputy in a second unit which arrived at the scene at almost the same time opened fire, wounding the suspected gunman. The 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he’s reported to be in stable condition.

There is no word on what led to the incident. The high school had classes as usual Thursday.
