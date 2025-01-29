Two seriously injured in Goleta plane crash

Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara County.

It was a startling sight for people driving on Highway 101 on the outskirts of Goleta. A light plane crashed just after 2:15 p.m., north of Highway 101.

It went down in a field near Los Carneros Road. Some witnesses say it appeared to deploy a parachute before it crashed. There are a few models of small planes which are equipped with emergency parachutes.

The plane caught on fire after the crash. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say there were two people on board the aircraft. They say the 29-year-old man, and 33-year old woman were seriously injured, but managed to get out of the wreckage before first responders reached the scene.

It triggered a brush fire, which firefighters quickly knocked down. The fire was visible to passing motorists on Highway 101.

There’s no word yet on the plane’s flight plans. The crash was about two miles away by air from Santa Barbara Airport.

