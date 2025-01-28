2025
Deliver us from weevil: Calls for stronger pest controls to protect avocado crops

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Gil Ndjouwou
/
Unsplash
Avocados

Growers on the Central and South Coasts are calling for a return to USDA inspections of the fruits imported from Mexico.

Avocado growers in the Tri-Counties have joined calls to boost safeguards after an increase in destructive weevils in avocados crossing the border

"California Avocado Commission is noticing an increase in the amount of pests that are coming in from Mexico," explained Maureen McGuire from the Farm Bureau of Ventura County. She says agriculture here is at risk after the USDA turned over inspections to Mexico, late last year, citing the safety of their staff.

"We don't want to be bringing in produce that hasn't been inspected to be free and clear of pests that we don't even know the danger yet. So there might be a little fly that's on an avocado and then you bring it in and all of a sudden it's eating all of the wheat or something like that," said McGuire.

A letter from growers has been sent to the Department of Agriculture.

The California Avocado Commission has requested safeguards be implemented
