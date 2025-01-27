2025
Ventura County non-profit helping to support educational needs of kids displaced by the wildfires

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM PST
STREAM Kits from Ventura County non-profit KidSTREAM are being distributed to some of the families impacted by the recent wildfires
KidSTREAM
STREAM Kits from Ventura County non-profit KidSTREAM are being distributed to some of the families impacted by the recent wildfires

KidSTREAM is supplying kits with reading books and art supplies.

The so-called STREAMKits were put together by KidStream, a Ventura County non-profit.

"These kids are self-contained boxes full of activities science, technology, reading, engineering, the arts and math," said Michael Shanklin, the executive director of Kidstream Children’s Museum – who have teamed up with the American Red Cross to supply the kits to some of those impacted by the devastating wildfires which have displaced thousands of families in Los Angeles.

"So that as families had lost all of their earthly belongings, at least they had an educational and fun activity that the families could do together to bring them together. We're very privileged to be playing small part in helping families begin to take the steps to overcome this tragedy," said Shanklin.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
