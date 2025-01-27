Ventura County non-profit helping to support educational needs of kids displaced by the wildfires

The so-called STREAMKits were put together by KidStream, a Ventura County non-profit.

"These kids are self-contained boxes full of activities science, technology, reading, engineering, the arts and math," said Michael Shanklin, the executive director of Kidstream Children’s Museum – who have teamed up with the American Red Cross to supply the kits to some of those impacted by the devastating wildfires which have displaced thousands of families in Los Angeles.

"So that as families had lost all of their earthly belongings, at least they had an educational and fun activity that the families could do together to bring them together. We're very privileged to be playing small part in helping families begin to take the steps to overcome this tragedy," said Shanklin.