2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters fully contain brush fire in Ventura County near Cal State Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 27, 2025 at 11:36 AM PST
Ventura County's Laguna Fire was fully contained Sunday night.
ALERT Network
Ventura County's Laguna Fire was fully contained Sunday night.

Blaze which started January 23 burned just under 83 acres of land. This is what it looked like Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters now have full containment of a wildfire which prompted the evacuation of Cal State Channel Islands.

The Laguna Fire started last Wednesday on Round Mountain, in the hills near the Camarillo campus. As a precaution, the campus was evacuated.

200 firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers were able to stop the spread of the fire in a few hours, before any buildings were threatened.

Mopup took a few days, with 100% containment coming Sunday night.

It burned about 83 acres of land. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsCSUCIcamarillowildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco