Firefighters fully contain brush fire in Ventura County near Cal State Channel Islands
Blaze which started January 23 burned just under 83 acres of land. This is what it looked like Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters now have full containment of a wildfire which prompted the evacuation of Cal State Channel Islands.
The Laguna Fire started last Wednesday on Round Mountain, in the hills near the Camarillo campus. As a precaution, the campus was evacuated.
200 firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers were able to stop the spread of the fire in a few hours, before any buildings were threatened.
Mopup took a few days, with 100% containment coming Sunday night.
It burned about 83 acres of land. The cause of the fire is under investigation.