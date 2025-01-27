Firefighters fully contain brush fire in Ventura County near Cal State Channel Islands

Firefighters now have full containment of a wildfire which prompted the evacuation of Cal State Channel Islands.

The Laguna Fire started last Wednesday on Round Mountain, in the hills near the Camarillo campus. As a precaution, the campus was evacuated.

200 firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers were able to stop the spread of the fire in a few hours, before any buildings were threatened.

Mopup took a few days, with 100% containment coming Sunday night.

It burned about 83 acres of land. The cause of the fire is under investigation.