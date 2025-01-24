2025
How one artist used AI to preserve her grandfather's legacy

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 24, 2025 at 6:43 AM PST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The future of our memories.

Amy Kurzweil never met her grandfather Fred. But with the help of AI and an extensive archive of Fred's writings, she was able to "speak" with him in the form of a chatbot... decades after his death.

About Amy Kurzweil

Amy Kurzweil is a cartoonist for The New Yorker and the author of Artificial: A Love Story, a memoir of her father's quest to construct an AI chatbot modeled on her grandfather's writings.

She is also the author of Flying Couch: A Graphic Memoir and Forever Poems for Now and Then.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
