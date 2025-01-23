Man pleads guilty to charges from "swatting" spree causing dangerous police confrontation in Oxnard

A Wisconsin man pled guilty in federal court to charges from a number of "swatting" incidents across the country, including a dangerous one which led to an armed police response in Oxnard. "Swatting" is the use of false 911 calls intended to bring armed law enforcement officers to a particular location.

Federal prosecutors say Kya Christian Nelson and his co-conspirators gained login information to some home Ring cameras. They used them to gather information about their victims, and then made false 911 calls.

In the Oxnard incident, they say the "swatting" crew falsely reported a man was holding a child with a shotgun in a home and that shots were fired. Police safely cleared the home, but say Nelson then used the Ring camera to threaten and taunt officers.

The 23-year-old man is potentially facing up to 15 years in federal prison when he's sentenced for his three felony guilty pleas.

