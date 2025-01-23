Firefighters mopping up brush fire which caused scare for Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo

Firefighters are mopping up a wildfire which caused a caused a scare in Ventura County, prompting the evacuation of a college campus.

The Laguna Fire started at around 8:30 Thursday morning on Round Mountain, just west of Cal State Channel Islands. The fire grew quickly, with gusty wind in the area. The CSUCI campus was evacuated. The fire burned west, away from the campus.

Ventura County Fire officials say the fire didn't get near the campus, and no structures were threatened.

A small army of about 200 firefighters stopped the forward movement of the fire in about two hours. It burned about 50 acres. Firefighters were aided by helicopters and air tankers, and used backfires in the Lewis Road area to remove some fuel from the fire's path.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.