2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters mopping up brush fire which caused scare for Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 23, 2025 at 1:29 PM PST
A view of the Laguna Fire from a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter shortly after it started Thursday morning.
Ventura County Fire Department
A view of the Laguna Fire from a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter shortly after it started Thursday morning.

No structures were threatened, but the campus was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters are mopping up a wildfire which caused a caused a scare in Ventura County, prompting the evacuation of a college campus.

The Laguna Fire started at around 8:30 Thursday morning on Round Mountain, just west of Cal State Channel Islands. The fire grew quickly, with gusty wind in the area. The CSUCI campus was evacuated. The fire burned west, away from the campus.

Ventura County Fire officials say the fire didn't get near the campus, and no structures were threatened.

A small army of about 200 firefighters stopped the forward movement of the fire in about two hours. It burned about 50 acres. Firefighters were aided by helicopters and air tankers, and used backfires in the Lewis Road area to remove some fuel from the fire's path.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
CSUCIcalifornia coast newswildfirescal coast newscal state channel islands
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco