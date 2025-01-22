Ventura County DA's Office providing support to Southern California fire victims

Ventura County is sending some unusual kind of support to help Southern California’s fire victims.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is sending a team of its victim advocates to a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set up in West Los Angeles.

The advocates can help people with things like replacing lost documents, applying for disaster relief loans, and making referrals for counseling.

The City of Los Angeles asked for help because of the large number of fire victims.

The Ventura County team will help for the next two weeks. There’s also a victim advocate team from San Luis Obispo County providing support at the center.