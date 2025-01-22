2025
Ventura County DA's Office providing support to Southern California fire victims

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 22, 2025 at 5:59 PM PST
Ventura County firefighters at the Palisades Fire.
Ventura County Fire Department
City of LA asked for help because of large number fire of victims.

Ventura County is sending some unusual kind of support to help Southern California’s fire victims.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is sending a team of its victim advocates to a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set up in West Los Angeles.

The advocates can help people with things like replacing lost documents, applying for disaster relief loans, and making referrals for counseling.

The City of Los Angeles asked for help because of the large number of fire victims.

The Ventura County team will help for the next two weeks. There’s also a victim advocate team from San Luis Obispo County providing support at the center.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
