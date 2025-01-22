2025
Red Flag Warnings for high wildfire danger expanded to Friday morning for Ventura, LA Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 22, 2025 at 5:22 PM PST

Wind not expected to be extreme, but could still hit gusts of 50 miles an hour.

Wildfires are a big concern in parts of the Tri-Counties Wednesday, with smoke from one blaze blowing into the region and a Red Flag Warning creating the potential for new fires.

Smoke from the Hughes Fire near Lake Castaic started blowing into Ventura County soon after it started late Wednesday morning. It created alarm in the county, but the fire has been in LA County.

There’s one evacuation order zone in Ventura County, but it’s sparsely populated. It’s the area east of Lake Piru, near the Ventura/La County line.

The Red Flag Warnings have been extended until 10 a.m. Friday for much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Wind is predicted to be in the 20-30 mile an hour range, with gusts to 50 miles an hour.

Some of the strongest wind is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco