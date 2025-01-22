Red Flag Warnings for high wildfire danger expanded to Friday morning for Ventura, LA Counties

Wildfires are a big concern in parts of the Tri-Counties Wednesday, with smoke from one blaze blowing into the region and a Red Flag Warning creating the potential for new fires.

Smoke from the Hughes Fire near Lake Castaic started blowing into Ventura County soon after it started late Wednesday morning. It created alarm in the county, but the fire has been in LA County.

There’s one evacuation order zone in Ventura County, but it’s sparsely populated. It’s the area east of Lake Piru, near the Ventura/La County line.

The Red Flag Warnings have been extended until 10 a.m. Friday for much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Wind is predicted to be in the 20-30 mile an hour range, with gusts to 50 miles an hour.

Some of the strongest wind is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday.



