It's off! SpaceX rocket carries 27 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast

Maybe you saw it, as SpaceX launched a rocket with 27 communications satellites on board from the Central Coast Tuesday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force base at 7:45 a.m. It had been delayed multiple times over the last few days, including a last minute hold when an aircraft accidentally ended up in restricted airspace for the launch.

The 27 satellites are the latest additions to the Starlink network, which is providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

There's another SpaceX launch scheduled for the base this week, with the launch window opening at 5:54 a.m. Friday,