We want to help wildfire victims, but experts say do a little homework so you don't get scammed

We know all too well about the destructive nature of wildfires in the Tri-Counties, and how important it is for people who lost their homes, and businesses to get help. But, experts say you should do a little homework before you give, to make sure you aren’t getting scammed.

"Be carul, and be cognisant of the fact there are unscrupulous operators out that," said Rick Copelan, who is the President of the Better Business Bureau for the Tri-Counties.

He said it’s unfortunate, but there are people trying to take advantage of the crisis, and the generosity of people who want to help.

"Click-bait, phisching scams, crowdfunding requests...people should watch out for vague requests. Go for something specific," said Copelan.

Copelan said they key is do a little checking before you give. "Give it where it's going to do some good. Take a deep breath. Don't do anything quickly," said Copelan. "Just do a tiny bit of research."

Copelan says no one wants to be scammed, and that a little homework will insure your help will end up where it’s needed.

You can find some tips from the Better Business Bureau here.