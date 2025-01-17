Films! Films! Films! The Santa Barbara International Film Festival turns 40

A Tri-Counties film festival is celebrating a huge landmark in style. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is turning 40.

This year’s festival runs from February 4-15, and will feature 33 world premieres, and 74 U.S. premieres from 60 countries.

This year’s festival will feature in-person tributes honoring Angelina Jolie, Ralph Fiennes, Zoe Saldana, Colman Domingo, Timothee Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody and more.

It will kick off February 4 with the U.S. premiere of Jane Austin Wrecked My Life, the story of a woman who dreams of being a writer, and wants to experience life like the legendary British author.

The closing night film on February 15 is A Missing Part, a drama about a man hoping to see a daughter he hasn’t seen in years.

In honor of the festival’s 40th anniversary, it will be a day longer than usual this year, running 12 days.