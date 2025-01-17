2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Films! Films! Films! The Santa Barbara International Film Festival turns 40

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:52 AM PST
The 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicks off February 4 and features 33 world premieres and tributes to stars like Angeline Jolie, Ralph Fiennes, and Zoe Saldana
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicks off February 4 and features 33 world premieres and tributes to stars like Angeline Jolie, Ralph Fiennes, and Zoe Saldana.

2025 festival will feature 33 world premieres and tributes to stars like Angelia Jolie, Ralph Fiennes, and Zoe Saldana.

A Tri-Counties film festival is celebrating a huge landmark in style. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is turning 40.

This year’s festival runs from February 4-15, and will feature 33 world premieres, and 74 U.S. premieres from 60 countries.

This year’s festival will feature in-person tributes honoring Angelina Jolie, Ralph Fiennes, Zoe Saldana, Colman Domingo, Timothee Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody and more.

It will kick off February 4 with the U.S. premiere of Jane Austin Wrecked My Life, the story of a woman who dreams of being a writer, and wants to experience life like the legendary British author.

The closing night film on February 15 is A Missing Part, a drama about a man hoping to see a daughter he hasn’t seen in years.

In honor of the festival’s 40th anniversary, it will be a day longer than usual this year, running 12 days.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssbiffsanta barbara international film festival
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco