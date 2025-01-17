Conejo Valley based non-profit is supporting those impacted by the devastating LA County wildfires

The Woolsey fire badly scorched the area around the Yarrow Family YMCA, in 2018. Now, they not only opened their doors to those impacted but also set up a non-profit to help those impacted when wildfires strike.

"We're just bringing people together to try and move on from a horrible situation, or at least forget about it for a little while," explains Ronnie Stone, the President and CEO of Ventura County YMCA – and also one of the founders of California Strong.

"We have an event on Saturday where we're going to hand out shoes, sweatshirts, hats, socks, all kinds of essentials," explains Stone.

California Strong is a program of the YMCA dedicated to providing support to all Californians after disasters and 100% of donations go directly to families in need.

Saturday’s event runs from 10am until 2pm at ProActive Sports Performance, 31425 Agoura Road, Westlake Village. Registration is required.