Conejo Valley based non-profit is supporting those impacted by the devastating LA County wildfires

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:01 AM PST
California Strong was founded after the Woolsey wildfires to help those impacted by wildfires
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
California Strong was founded originally to help after the 2018 Woolsey wildfires.

The Woolsey fire badly scorched the area around the Yarrow Family YMCA, in 2018. Now, they not only opened their doors to those impacted but also set up a non-profit to help those impacted when wildfires strike.

"We're just bringing people together to try and move on from a horrible situation, or at least forget about it for a little while," explains Ronnie Stone, the President and CEO of Ventura County YMCA – and also one of the founders of California Strong.

"We have an event on Saturday where we're going to hand out shoes, sweatshirts, hats, socks, all kinds of essentials," explains Stone.

California Strong is a program of the YMCA dedicated to providing support to all Californians after disasters and 100% of donations go directly to families in need.

Saturday’s event runs from 10am until 2pm at ProActive Sports Performance, 31425 Agoura Road, Westlake Village. Registration is required.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday