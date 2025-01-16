Wildfires leaving you stressed? Free mental health support group being offered in Ventura County
Free Clinic of Simi Valley hosting six week program, which begins January 23.
Southern California’s wildfires have left a trail of destruction. But, it’s more than the physical damage. There’s also the psychological impacts.
The Free Clinic of Simi Valley is launching a free mental health support group for those impacted by the fires.
It will take place on Thursday afternoons starting January 23. Plans call for it to be a six week program. The sessions will take place at the clinic in Simi Valley.
You can find registration information here.