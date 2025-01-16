2025
California Coast News

Wildfires leaving you stressed? Free mental health support group being offered in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:56 PM PST
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Ventura County.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Free Clinic of Simi Valley hosting six week program, which begins January 23.

Southern California’s wildfires have left a trail of destruction. But, it’s more than the physical damage. There’s also the psychological impacts.

The Free Clinic of Simi Valley is launching a free mental health support group for those impacted by the fires.

It will take place on Thursday afternoons starting January 23. Plans call for it to be a six week program. The sessions will take place at the clinic in Simi Valley.

You can find registration information here.
