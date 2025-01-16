Justice Department, San Luis Obispo County settle claims the county jail violated federal laws

The federal Justice Department reports it’s reached an agreement with San Luis Obispo County over a several year long controversy over county jail conditions.

The Department launched an investigation into claims the jail was violating federal laws in the way it was holding, and treating inmates. Concerns included the number of suicides among jail inmates, and accommodations for inmates with disabilities.

Federal prosecutors say the jail has taken a number of steps to address the issues. They include modified guidelines for use of force by staff, new policies for dealing with mentally ill inmates, and added safeguards to protect people at risk of suicide.

The agreement also includes the addition of an expert observer to monitor the county’s compliance with the agreement.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying that it's cooperated with the DOJ from the beginning of the investigation.

Officials say in 2019, the signed a contract with a comapny to provide phyrical, mental and health care to inmates. It also notes they added a full time Chief Medical Officer to oversee the contract.

They say the jail has been honored in recent years for its excellence in inmate care.