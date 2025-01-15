2025
Search dogs trained in Ventura County are assisting with looking for bodies in the aftermath of the wildfires

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM PST
Search Dog Foundation
The death toll from the wildfires is still growing.

It’s search dogs trained at a Ventura County non-profit who are helping at the front line when it comes to searching the rubble of the thousands of destroyed structures from the wildfires that have burned through Los Angeles county.

"One of our trained human remains detection dogs has been there since early last week as part of Los Angeles County Fire Department. They are there along with now four other live-find teams that are available as needed should the call come in," said Denise Sanders, from the Search Dog Foundation who are headquartered in Santa Paula.

Sanders says the dogs can do the work far more quickly than humans.

"The dogs can do it much more quickly using their noses versus us trying to use our eyes and other means as well. Now, they will be working alongside the humans that are there and the rescuers that are there to help. But the dogs are able to cover ground and also be utilized in a more pinpointed way if they have certain areas that need to be searched to make sure that no one is left behind."
