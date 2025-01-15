Santa Barbara adult day care center offering free service for families displaced by wildfires

It’s hard enough for families which have lost their homes or have been evacuated due to Southern California’s wildfires. But what if they are caregivers for a family member with dementia?

A Santa Barbara center is offering free adult day care for people displaced to our region.

Officials with Santa Barbara’s Friendship Center say we know all too well what it’s like to deal with the impacts of wildfires in the Tri-Counties, so they wanted to help displaced Southern California families.

"We're providing a place for the family member with some form of dementia or traumatic brain injury, giving them a safe, secure, and health environment to come and stay while their loved one is taking care of the business that they need to take care of," said Kim Larsen, who is the Friendship Center’s Family Enrollment Director.

She said relocated families can receive up to two full weeks of program activities for free, including supervision, meals, and other support.

The program is open weekdays, although it will be closed Monday for the MLK Day holiday.

You can get enrollment information from Larsen at kim@friendshipcentersb.org.

