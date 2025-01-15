2025
California Coast News

Firefighters continue mopup of wildfire in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM PST
An aerial view of the Auto Fire, which has burned just over 60 acres of land in Ventura County.
Ventura County Fire Department
An aerial view of the Auto Fire, which has burned just over 60 acres of land in Ventura County.

What's being called the Auto Fire has burned just over 60 acres near the Ventura/Oxnard border.

Firefighters are continuing to mop up a 60 acre plus brush fire burning near the Ventura/Oxnard border.

What's being called the Auto Fire started just before 7 p.m. Monday in the Santa Clara River bed near Ventura Road. No structures were threatened.

It took firefighters about five hours to stop the growth of the blaze. But, firefighters have been dealing with hot spots for the last few days. Containment now stands at 50%.

The fire hasn't grown in size since Monday night, but aerial mapping showed the blaze was a bit larger than first reported. It now stands at 61 acres.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
