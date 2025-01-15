Firefighters continue mopup of wildfire in Ventura County

Firefighters are continuing to mop up a 60 acre plus brush fire burning near the Ventura/Oxnard border.

What's being called the Auto Fire started just before 7 p.m. Monday in the Santa Clara River bed near Ventura Road. No structures were threatened.

It took firefighters about five hours to stop the growth of the blaze. But, firefighters have been dealing with hot spots for the last few days. Containment now stands at 50%.

The fire hasn't grown in size since Monday night, but aerial mapping showed the blaze was a bit larger than first reported. It now stands at 61 acres.