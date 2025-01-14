Roll up your sleeves: Blood donations needed amid wildfire disaster

As wildfires continue to burn, many blood drives and appointments are being cancelled or missed, meaning a shortage of blood available.

"With all these fires going on, the schools were closed, people weren't going to work and they weren't going to their blood donation appointments. So the blood supply in Los Angeles, Ventura County, all over Southern California is running really, really low," explained Dave Wagner, a Public Affairs volunteer with the American Red Cross.

The organization is helping thousands of people on the front line of the disaster and Wagner says donating blood is one of many ways that people can help the situation.

"It would be helpful to everyone, the disaster evacuees and the whole community. If you can donate anything, we sure would appreciate it."

Here are some ways you can also help the American Red Cross support the victims of the wildfires.