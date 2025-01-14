2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roll up your sleeves: Blood donations needed amid wildfire disaster

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:44 PM PST
The American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County
Scott Dalton
/
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County

Blood reserves are running low as thousands are displaced by the devastation.

As wildfires continue to burn, many blood drives and appointments are being cancelled or missed, meaning a shortage of blood available.

"With all these fires going on, the schools were closed, people weren't going to work and they weren't going to their blood donation appointments. So the blood supply in Los Angeles, Ventura County, all over Southern California is running really, really low," explained Dave Wagner, a Public Affairs volunteer with the American Red Cross.

The organization is helping thousands of people on the front line of the disaster and Wagner says donating blood is one of many ways that people can help the situation.

"It would be helpful to everyone, the disaster evacuees and the whole community. If you can donate anything, we sure would appreciate it."

Here are some ways you can also help the American Red Cross support the victims of the wildfires.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday