Diapers, hygiene products and water: Meeting the specific needs of those impacted by the wildfires

Many of us will be asking how we can help victims of the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles County and one Ventura County church is among those organizing community donations.

Calvary Church in Westlake Village was a Red Cross evacuation center until Monday.

"Starting on Thursday night, Red Cross was here as an evacuation center. We serviced about 200 meals that first night and probably saw around 50 people total from Thursday to Sunday," explained Michael Field, the communications director at the church.

Field says that the response from the community has been incredible – and that specific items are needed more than physical donations.

"Depending on the location - lots of water, diapers, hygiene products, masks, just for air quality," said Field.

"We see ourselves as basically an outpost that's supporting the organizations who are on the front lines. And so in talking to them, they said that they really need bulk deliveries of specific items."

Field urged people to give monetary donations or the specific items, so they can meet the specific needs.