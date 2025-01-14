2025
Diapers, hygiene products and water: Meeting the specific needs of those impacted by the wildfires

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
People are making donations to help victims of the wildfires, and there are specific bulk needs
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Calvary Church in Westlake Village is just one of the organizations who have been finding ways to help.

Many of us will be asking how we can help victims of the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles County and one Ventura County church is among those organizing community donations.

Calvary Church in Westlake Village was a Red Cross evacuation center until Monday.

"Starting on Thursday night, Red Cross was here as an evacuation center. We serviced about 200 meals that first night and probably saw around 50 people total from Thursday to Sunday," explained Michael Field, the communications director at the church.

Field says that the response from the community has been incredible – and that specific items are needed more than physical donations.

"Depending on the location - lots of water, diapers, hygiene products, masks, just for air quality," said Field.

"We see ourselves as basically an outpost that's supporting the organizations who are on the front lines. And so in talking to them, they said that they really need bulk deliveries of specific items."

Field urged people to give monetary donations or the specific items, so they can meet the specific needs.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday