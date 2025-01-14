No structures threatened as brush fire in Santa Clara River in Ventura is stopped

Firefighters have contained the fire in Ventura which broke out Monday night amid red flag warning conditions.

By Tuesday morning, the fire was 25% contained with firefighters working to mop up hot spots and continue to increase containment.

It was contained to the river bottom and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An earlier version of this article noted containment at 100% per CALFIRE but that's since been revised to 25% in accordance with VCFD.