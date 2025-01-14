2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No structures threatened as brush fire in Santa Clara River in Ventura is stopped

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 14, 2025 at 8:45 AM PST
The Auto Fire in Ventura started Monday night amid red flag conditions
VCFD
The Auto Fire in Ventura started Monday night amid red flag conditions

The fire - named the Auto Fire - was mapped at 55.7 acres.

Firefighters have contained the fire in Ventura which broke out Monday night amid red flag warning conditions.

By Tuesday morning, the fire was 25% contained with firefighters working to mop up hot spots and continue to increase containment.

It was contained to the river bottom and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An earlier version of this article noted containment at 100% per CALFIRE but that's since been revised to 25% in accordance with VCFD.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday