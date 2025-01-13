Ventura County could be a major target of an extreme wind event which poses a new wildfire risk

Another extreme wind event, with a spike in fire danger is in the forecast for parts of the Tri-Counties. A Red Flag Warning is already in effect for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

There’s another PDS Red Flag Warning. PDS stands for Particularly Dangerous Situation.

It’s what happened when we had the Mountain Fire in Camarillo in November, as well as with the Malibu Fire a few weeks ago, and with last week’s fires. The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday. Some of the strongest wind is predicted for Ventura County.

There will be a traditional Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains for elevated fire danger from 10 Monday night into Wednesday.