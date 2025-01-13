2025
Two arrested, two sought in connection with big box store armed robberies in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:57 PM PST
Robberies walked out of stores with merchandise and threatened employees with a gun who tried to intervene.

Two people have been arrested and two are being sought for the brazen armed robberies of two major big box stores in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police say on January 4th, four people tried to leave the Home Depot on West Esplanade Drive with a number of power tools. When employees confronted the group, a man threatened the workers with a handgun. The four people then fled in a car.

Detectives say on January 7, there was a similar robbery at a WalMart on the 2700 block of Saviers Road. As four people left the store with stolen items, they used a gun to threaten an employee who tried to stop them.

Investigators say they identified two of the suspects. They arrested Erasmo Corral and Wendy Gutierrez of Oxnard on robbery, and conspiracy charges. The other two people are still being sought.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
