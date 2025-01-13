PCH remains closed between Ventura County and West Los Angeles due to the Palisades Fire

The Pacific Coast Highway remains closed by the Palisades Fire between Ventura County and Santa Monica.

The fire destroyed dozens of homes and businesses along the highway, as well as some of the highway's infrastructure. Caltrans crews are busy doing repair work.

People trying to travel to Malibu from Ventura County can go as far south as Sweetwater Canyon Drive. Northbound traffic is being stopped at the McClure Tunnel, in Santa Monica.

Malibu Canyon Road remains closed as well.

If you're trying to travel between Ventura County and Santa Monica, the 101 and 405 Freeways remain the best route.