California Coast News

PCH remains closed between Ventura County and West Los Angeles due to the Palisades Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 13, 2025 at 1:23 PM PST
Caltrans crews work on stoplights on the PCH whcch were damaged by the Palisades Fire.
Caltrans
Caltrans crews work on stoplights on the PCH whcch were damaged by the Palisades Fire.

Caltrans crews are working to repair damage on the Pacific Coast Highway caused by the Palisades Fire.

The Pacific Coast Highway remains closed by the Palisades Fire between Ventura County and Santa Monica.

The fire destroyed dozens of homes and businesses along the highway, as well as some of the highway's infrastructure. Caltrans crews are busy doing repair work.

People trying to travel to Malibu from Ventura County can go as far south as Sweetwater Canyon Drive. Northbound traffic is being stopped at the McClure Tunnel, in Santa Monica.

Malibu Canyon Road remains closed as well.

If you're trying to travel between Ventura County and Santa Monica, the 101 and 405 Freeways remain the best route.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
