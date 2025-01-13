2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Department store chain closing store in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 13, 2025 at 3:19 PM PST

Kohl's will close one of its six stores in the region.

A major department store chain has announced plans to close more than two dozen stores across the country, including one in the Tri-Counties.

Kohl’s released a list of 27 stores it will close, including its location on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. Company officials say the stores being closed are what it called “underperforming” locations. It will also close a regional warehouse in California.

The officials say the closures will take place between now and April.

It has more than 1100 stores across the country. Locally, Kohl's has locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Ventura, Newbury Park, Moorpark, and Simi Valley.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsretail store closureretail
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco