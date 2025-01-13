Department store chain closing store in Tri-Counties

A major department store chain has announced plans to close more than two dozen stores across the country, including one in the Tri-Counties.

Kohl’s released a list of 27 stores it will close, including its location on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. Company officials say the stores being closed are what it called “underperforming” locations. It will also close a regional warehouse in California.

The officials say the closures will take place between now and April.

It has more than 1100 stores across the country. Locally, Kohl's has locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Ventura, Newbury Park, Moorpark, and Simi Valley.

