California Coast News

Warning! More extreme fire danger on the way for parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM PST

Even as an army of firefighters work to contain Southern California’s wildfires, we could see a new round of extreme fire danger in the Tri-Counties.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Firefighters got a break over the weekend, with a significant drop in wind.

Meteorologists say that could change Tuesday. There’s another PDS Red Flag Warning. PDS stands for Particularly Dangerous Situation.

It’s what happened when we had the Mountain Fire in Camarillo in November, as well as with the Malibu Fire a few weeks ago, and with last week’s fires. The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

There will be a traditional Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains for elevated fire danger from 10 Monday night into Wednesday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
