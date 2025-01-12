Warning! More extreme fire danger on the way for parts of the Tri-Counties

Even as an army of firefighters work to contain Southern California’s wildfires, we could see a new round of extreme fire danger in the Tri-Counties.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Firefighters got a break over the weekend, with a significant drop in wind.

Meteorologists say that could change Tuesday. There’s another PDS Red Flag Warning. PDS stands for Particularly Dangerous Situation.

It’s what happened when we had the Mountain Fire in Camarillo in November, as well as with the Malibu Fire a few weeks ago, and with last week’s fires. The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

There will be a traditional Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains for elevated fire danger from 10 Monday night into Wednesday.